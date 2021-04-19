Local church working to bring new community center to Raleigh County

LANARK, WV (WVNS) — A new community center will soon open in Raleigh County. Mount Vernon Church of Lanark is in the process of building the God’s Freeman Center. The center will be free for everyone.

Pastor Damon Hamby said they raised money for the building, but they could still use the help from the community.

“Normally as a church we never public ask for funds, but I don’t mind asking in the scenario because the center is going to be free and open to the public. It’s not just for our church or churches,” Hamby said.

Hamby said they are hopeful to lay the concrete for the center within the next couple of months.

If you would like to help Mt. Vernon Church raise money for the center, visit the GoFundMe page.

