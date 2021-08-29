Local churches come together to host prayer vigil for those in Afghanistan

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Local churches are planning a prayer vigil to honor fallen soldiers and to pray for Afghanistan. This comes after the recent attacks that happened in Kabul.

The vigil will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the War Memorial in front of the Greenbrier County Courthouse.

Vince Deeds is the organizer of the event. He said they decided to host this vigil to pray for those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

“They do things that we can’t do,” Deeds said. “They are children of God and we should honor them and lift them up in prayer. Just to let them know we look up to them and we are praying for them.”

Deeds said the vigil on Sunday will have a variety of pastors praying. If you are interested in attending you are more than welcome to bring in a lawn chair.

Deeds said Court Street in Lewisburg will be blocked off for an hour for this event.