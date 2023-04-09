BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It was a day of celebration at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Beckley.

Before the Easter Sunday service, a group of walkers finished their Via Delarosa walk, or “way of suffering” walk, a more than 20-mile trek.

Walkers said their journey represents Jesus’s walk through Jerusalem to his crucifixion, and eventual resurrection on Easter Sunday.

John Jordan, the church’s lead pastor, said it was great to see so many people celebrate Easter together.

“We’re thankful for the celebratory time,” said Jordan. “We’re thankful to be able to spend time with family and friends and all the things that go on around Easter.”

The service included a band playing songs of worship, with more than 100 people singing along with the hymns.

While the celebrations are a great part of Easter, Jordan said that is not the only thing he hopes people took away from the service.

“My hope is that people will recognize the importance of having a vibrant relationship with Jesus,” said Jordan. “Christianity is not a religion, simply. It is a relationship.”

Several people shared their experiences with that relationship during the service.

Jordan said hearing people talk about how they built a relationship with God can be an inspiration to others.

“Personal testimonies are so powerful because it does help people to understand that the truths and the principles that we’re sharing from God’s word is relevant to us each and every day of our life,” said Jordan.