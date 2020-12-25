Local churches team up for Christmas Eve service

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Several local churches in Bluefield teamed up for a Christmas Eve service.

Christ Episcopal Church, Reverend Chad Slater, said this year no one will be praising inside. The service was held outdoors in the parking lot, and aired over FM radio and Facebook live.

“This is one of the principal celebrations of Christians. It just didn’t seem right to let it pass by without some sort of acknowledgement. Church, especially on Christmas Eve, means so much to so many people,” said Slater.

The other churches involved are Manuel Lutheran and First Presbyterian. Slater added, although the inside of the church is closed to the public, they still decorated the chapel to commemorate the reason for the season.