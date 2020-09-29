Local college students awarded Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — One local girl was awarded a scholarship from the Coast Guard Foundation. Sara Burns was one of 167 students to receive a scholarship. The Coast Guard Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to supporting members and their families.

Burns is a Sophomore at Concord University and is an art major. She said this scholarship will help her be able to continue her studies.

“There is a lot of extra cost that goes with that, so buying supplies for classes and stuff like that,” Burns said.

Burns said she is grateful to the Coast Guard for helping her be able to pursue her career.