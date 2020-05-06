Local commissioner recognized for dedication to improving community health

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett was recognized for his work to improve the health of West Virginians.

Puckett is one of the 2020 Rural Health Award recipients from the National Rural Health Association. These awards are given each year to individuals and organizations in the field of rural health who dedicated their time to improving the health and well-being of others.

Puckett received the Louis Gorin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Rural Health Care.

“As executive director of Community Connections, a community-based nonprofit in Princeton, W.V., Puckett continually pushes for strong public policy, leads others to combat the problems associated with addiction, challenges the norms on negative health outcomes, and embarks on community revitalization/stabilization efforts. He is also involved with a number of state and national committees dedicated to addiction and mental health issues. He dedicates his personal time to mentor young people by coaching high school swimming, producing community-based murals and environmental impact projects, and is an advocate for change,” says Jennifer Farmer of Virginia Tech.

Puckett said he is honored to receive this award and is looking forward to continuing the work he is doing in southern West Virginia.

“Excited about the opportunity to represent public health efforts on multiple levels. Now, more than ever, public health needs to be understood and observed,” Puckett explained.