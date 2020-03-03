Local commissioners working to improve communities at national legislative conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Representatives from more than 3,000 counties across the country are in Washington D.C. this week to discuss what they can do to improve their communities.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett is one of the representatives attending the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

“Their legislative conference is one of the biggest because it gives you the chance to carry the local voice on the national level in Washington D.C. To be able to be a representative of Mercer County and southern West Virginia, and to be able to have a voice in D.C. is a pretty special thing,” Puckett explained.

The National Association of Counties: NACo is an organization that works to strengthen counties across the U.S. It hosts a legislative conference every year. Puckett and Summers County Commissioner Jack Woodrum will be at the conference for the next several days. They are meeting with other leaders to discuss issues impacting communities.

“Certainly substance abuse disorder, we are looking at broadband technologies, we’re looking at all of the other opportunities we have to bring things to Mercer County. But we also have to be able to come here and knock on the doors, and say hey we need funding for these things, we need federal support,” Puckett said.

These representatives use the conference to share the policies that work in their counties and talk about ways they can improve.

“We leverage off of what other counties are doing. We see other rural counties doing well, there is no reason we should not be doing equally as well. So for us, it’s a way to share and to learn, and to really expand on what we have to do,” Puckett said.

They also get a chance to talk to lawmakers on Capitol Hill and share the concerns of county governments.

“We’ve been able to work with the administration. We’ve been able to say this is where we have been, even as a small community of 59,000 people, and this is where we need to grow. Certainly, they listen and I think that is extremely important,” Puckett said.

Puckett said he enjoys attending these events and getting to share the progress of Mercer County and southern West Virginia. He believes change starts on the local level and it is important small communities have a seat at the table.

“We’ve got to be able to find a way to help get businesses in, expand the infrastructure, and to really make West Virginia a viable economic entity. And I think counties have the ability to do that. We have the best stories to tell. There is no story like a local story because we understand what the local conditions are and we understand when opportunities come we can put them in best,” Puckett explained.

The conference runs from February 20 to March 4, 2020.