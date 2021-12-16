Local community collecting donations for Kentucky town damaged by tornadoes

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — As emergency responders continue to assess the damage across the county caused by massive tornadoes, one city in Greenbrier county is doing everything they can to help.

People in White Sulphur Springs are all too familiar with how much damage and suffering natural disasters can bring. Kimberly Lester lost her mother, Belinda, in the 2016 floods.

She remembers how difficult the days following the horrific flood were and wants to help people in our neighboring state. So, she decided to create a Facebook page and start collecting donations to bring good tidings to Bremen, Kentucky. The town only has 200 people and lost 12 during the tornadoes.

“We had seen the devastation in Kentucky and I was looking for a smaller area like ours and the first story I seen there was a lady that lost her mom so that resonated with me,” said Lester.

Lester said the area is in need of sports drinks, chainsaws, and heaters as well as kerosene and propane.

There are several places in the area that are accepting donations up until Sunday, December 19, 2021.

They can be dropped off at City Hall, Affordable Graphics and Signs in White Sulphur Springs and Greenbrier Motors in Fairlea.