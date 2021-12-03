Local community supports annual Toys for Tots campaign

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It was another successful Toys for Tots campaign at 59News Friday, December 3, 2021. There was no shortage of donations and generosity this year.

The Toys for Tots in Greenbrier County has an important campaign slogan: Every child deserves a Christmas!

Connie Brown donated toys for every age range Friday in Lewisburg. She told 59News her grandkids are grown and she only has a great-granddaughter to buy for. So, she really enjoys looking at all the new toys and buying special gifts for the youth in her area.

“I really enjoy buying toys for others. I feel very blessed myself to be able to do it. I think about all the kids who will be able to have a really fine, fun Christmas morning,” Brown said.

Last year, Toys for Tots in Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties served around 1,300 kids. We’re told they are on track to serve that many again this year.