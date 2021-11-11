Local company debuts new flags with dedication ceremony

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local company in Mercer County honored veterans while unveiling some new hardware.

Conn Weld in Princeton recently installed a new sign and flag poles on their property. The company held a dedication ceremony while honoring veterans at their facility in Princeton on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

There are three flag poles one for the American Flag, one for the State Flag and Conn Weld flag. Members of Montcalm High School JROTC helped raise the flags for the first time.

Marvin Woodie is the President of Conn Weld. He said the flags will help people better understand what their company is all about.

“People would come here and drive up to our gate and wonder what we did. We wanted to put a sign in to recognize our company and to give an identification of what we do, ” Woodie said.

Conn Weld also gave a donation of fifteen hundred dollars to the Denver Foundation during the ceremony.