Local county clerk discusses absentee ballots ahead of general election

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the presidential election falling in the middle of a pandemic, absentee ballots are a crucial element of the voting process.

In past elections, people could only request an absentee if they were not living in the state in which they were registered, or if they had a valid reason for why they could not vote in person. This year, COVID-19 is a valid reason.

People can request an absentee ballot online at both the Secretary of State’s website, or a local county clerk’s website. Raleigh County Clerk, Danny Moore, said they learned a lot from the primary elections in June.

“But we know now that was a trial run. Everything is going to go a lot smoother now because we have been through it,” said Moore.

Moore also wanted to debunk any misinformation about absentee ballots in West Virginia. He clarified there are no drop-boxes for the ballots, and there should not be anything that asks which party you belong to on the ballet envelope.

Absentee ballots will be mailed out starting September 18, 2020, and need to be turned in by October 28, 2020. Ballots can be mailed to the Secretary of State’s office, a local County Clerk’s office, or hand delivered.