Local county clerk shares his battle with COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It is a fear that lives in many as 2020 continues. Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said that fear came to life in August when COVID-19 was found in his office.

“One of my staff members came up positive. And that prompted me to get tested,” Moye said

Moye said he thought he was battling a cold, but the test results showed he was fighting something much bigger. Moye said he was facing COVID-19 head on.

“It felt like a cold or even a flu. I had many of the symptoms breathing related and the headaches, that kind of thing. Just overall weakness, and feeling of unwellness,” Moye said.

Moye said since he could not return to work, he made his health his main focus. Even while battling the virus, he did not let it stop him from working and getting things done from home. Moye said his fight with the virus was solved with a couple of medications.

“I just took over-the-counter medication for my headaches and some steroids for my breathing. That was all,” Moye said.

Moye said he is grateful he did not need to be hospitalized. After a while, he was back to work again, ready to tackle the upcoming election in November.

“We’re moving forward with this election. I’m very thankful and very humbled by all the prayers and well wishes that I received from various members of the society,” Moye said.