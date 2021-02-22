Local county comes together to supply meals to vaccination clinic workers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Jennifer Mason created the Feeding Seniors Program in March 2020 to help out local businesses, as well as seniors. Now, nearly one year later, that same program is able to help feed vaccine clinic workers.

Mason said members of the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force asked for volunteers.

“I just volunteered because we had some money left over and I was like well, it’s still meeting our need,” Mason said. “Which is making sure people stay safe and keeping our businesses going. So, even though it’s a little different than what we were doing before, it’s still right up that alley.”

Mason added various restaurants throughout the county donate meals, but the program expanded. She said it is not just restaurants donating, but other local businesses. Even individual people are donating funds to help supply meals to vaccine clinic workers.

“We’ve got other people who are just individuals who went to get the vaccine, wanted to help, and gave us donations,” Mason said.

Bringing back a deeper sense of community after months of feeling isolated.

“I’m just thankful for the Greenbrier County Community for coming together again and trying to make sure all the citizens are safe and working together to make that happen,” Mason said. “It’s a beautiful thing when people work together.”