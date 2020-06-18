Local COVID-19 testing opportunities coming to more southern WV counties

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 12, 2020, file photo, a health worker draws blood for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients published Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests a person’s blood type may have some influence on whether they develop severe disease. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(WVNS) — Free COVID-19 testing for the community is coming to several counties starting on Monday, June 22, 2020. The announcement came from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR).

Governor Jim Justice and the DHHR previously announced testing in Hinton, WV on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20. Additional testing will be held in Boone, Lincoln, McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties. Here is a breakdown of dates, locations and times:

Boone County

June 24, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Racine Park
446 John Slack Circle
Racine, WV 25165

Lincoln County

June 29, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lincoln County High School
81 Lincoln Panther Way
Hamlin, WV 25523

McDowell County

June 26, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
River View High School
556 Mountaineer Highway
Bradshaw, WV 24817

Raleigh County

June 23, 2020 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center
100 Armory Drive
Beckley, WV 25801

Wyoming County

June 22, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Berlin McKinney Elementary School
405 Cook Parkway
Oceana, WV 24870

June 22, 2020 – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Palisades Park
155 Park Street
Pineville, WV 24874

June 23, 2020 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
City Parking Lot
316 Howard Avenue
Mullens, WV 25882

June 25, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
374 Lizard Creek Park Road
Hanover, WV 24839

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News