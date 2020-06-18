Local COVID-19 testing opportunities coming to more southern WV counties

(WVNS) — Free COVID-19 testing for the community is coming to several counties starting on Monday, June 22, 2020. The announcement came from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR).
Governor Jim Justice and the DHHR previously announced testing in Hinton, WV on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20. Additional testing will be held in Boone, Lincoln, McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties. Here is a breakdown of dates, locations and times:
Boone County
June 24, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Racine Park
446 John Slack Circle
Racine, WV 25165
Lincoln County
June 29, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lincoln County High School
81 Lincoln Panther Way
Hamlin, WV 25523
McDowell County
June 26, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
River View High School
556 Mountaineer Highway
Bradshaw, WV 24817
Raleigh County
June 23, 2020 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center
100 Armory Drive
Beckley, WV 25801
Wyoming County
June 22, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Berlin McKinney Elementary School
405 Cook Parkway
Oceana, WV 24870
June 22, 2020 – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Palisades Park
155 Park Street
Pineville, WV 24874
June 23, 2020 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
City Parking Lot
316 Howard Avenue
Mullens, WV 25882
June 25, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
374 Lizard Creek Park Road
Hanover, WV 24839