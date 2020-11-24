Local COVID-19 testing sites see rise in number of people getting tested

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It has been more than eight months since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our daily lives. At one point, there were many restrictions on who could get tested. Now, that is not the case in many areas. Jeff Graham, CEO of Beckley Health Right, said they are noticing an increase in people wanting to get tested across the state.

“We do have a handful of people that may have been exposed or thought they were exposed to someone that had it,” Graham said.

Graham told 59News people get tested to get peace of mind. He said they recently partnered with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to start testing people. This gives people another option if they want to get tested. Graham said they have already seen a good amount of people taking advantage of this.

“We manage it quite well. We’ve been doing it for about three weeks now and we’ll do anywhere from 18-20 a day,” Graham said.

Graham said they expect people will continue to take advantage of these testing options as we head into the colder winter months.

“I imagine that as the winter hits us, in earnest there will be more people wanting to get tested. And we’ll manage that,” Graham said.

Beckley Health Right is located at 111 Randolph Street in Beckley. Give them a call at (304)-253-3577 to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing.