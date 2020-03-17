Local day care center owner suggests options for parents trying to find temporary child care

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As children remain out of school, a local daycare owner offered suggestions to parents who may be struggling to find temporary child care.

Our 59 News team spoke with the owner of Bull Frogs and Butterflies Daycare in Beckley, Becky Stark. She said her business is getting several calls from concerned parents who are still trying to work while their children are home.

Her best advice to parents is to go to their local daycare and fill out an enrollment form. She said if you pay or register them as a “drop in.” That means your child does not have to necessarily return once school is back in session, it just requires parents to call that day to make sure spaces are available.