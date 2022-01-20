Local doctor describes frostbite warning signs

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Bitterly cold temperatures are here and doctors are warning of frostbite and other cold-related injuries.

The cold temperatures can cause damage to the skin in minutes. Dr. Sarah Hayek at Raleigh General Hospital said in temperatures like these, all exposed skin should be protected in layers, especially when it comes to little ones.

“They do not have the same ability to keep themselves warm,” Dr. Hayek said. “They cant shiver and keep warm like we can. They need to be wrapped up, preferably kept indoors as much as possible, if they do go out make sure they have lots of layers on.”

Dr. Hayek added that the outermost coat layer should be thick and downy, made of waterproof material.

At the Ski Barn in Raleigh County, customers are flooding the store looking for mid-level layers to keep themselves warm. Manager Morgan Long said there are some fabrics you should watch out for when layering up.

“You definitely don’t want to be in cotton for sure,” Long said. “You want to be in some sort of poly mix. Cotton will actually keep you wet and it’ll get you colder.”

When coming inside after being out in the cold, both Long and Dr. Hayek said you should check your skin over to look for certain warning signs

“You want to look for changes in the skin color.” Dr. Hayek added. “If it’s getting more pale than it was previously, if it doesn’t have a nice pink tone to it or really gets cold and painful you want to make sure you’re getting inside, seek shelter, and warm yourself back up.”