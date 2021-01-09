Local doctor discusses long term effects of COVID-19

PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — If you contracted COVID-19, you may experienced symptoms such as loss of smell and taste. But medical professionals are now saying the long term effects of COVID-19 could be much worse.

Dr. Dana Olson, a Radiologist with Princeton Community Health, said they are starting to see something called COVID pneumonia.

“COVID pneumonia tend to be more diffuse, they tend to be more generalized, they tend to be in both the right and left lung,” Dr. Olson explained.

Dr. Olson said dealing with COVI-19 is nothing new, but this new strain of pneumonia is. He said the affect COVID pneumonia has on the lungs is worse than that of a long time smoker.

“Generally, the COVID looks much much worse. One thing about the COVID is that it tends to change very quickly,” Dr. Olson said.

Dr. Olson said while not everyone who contracts the virus ends up on a ventilator with COVID pneumonia, those who do often times do not come back from it. He said because of the unique makeup of this strain of pneumonia, it is more fatal than strains healthcare professionals have seen in the past.

“The pattern is unique enough to where some feel you can almost diagnose the COVID pneumonia by imaging, particularly CT before the test,” said Dr. Olson.

He said while this strain is still being studied, physicians are able to treat patients who are experiencing COVID pneumonia.