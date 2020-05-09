Local doctor starts #WearAMask campaign

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Wearing masks is an important step in staying safe during this Coronavirus pandemic and one local doctor is doing all she can to get that message out.

Dr. Ayne Amjad launched a campaign called #WearAMask. She is hanging signs throughout Raleigh County, reminding people of the importance of wearing a mask. Dr. Amjad said a lot of people do not want to wear a mask, but it is important to think of community safety when out in public.

“We want to make sure people are aware that COVID-19 is still out there. We want people to be safe. We want businesses to open, but we want to make sure they’re safe and we still keep people aware they need to wash their hands, social distancing, and masks help to keep people safe,” Dr. Amjad explained.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber is delivering the signs to businesses throughout the community.