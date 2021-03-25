Local doctors: COVID-19 vaccine helps fight variants

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Vaccines continue to be administered across the Mountain State, and after one of the variants was detected, health officials remind everyone to stay calm.

Dr. Anita Stewart with the Fayette County Health Department said the mutation has the same symptoms as COVID-19. She said getting tested is imperative.

“The testing diagnostics that we have here detect this just like it would be COVID, a regular wild type COVID,” Stewart said. “It will not necessarily detect that it’s a variant or not, and frankly that doesn’t necessarily matter as much as we know this will likely become the dominate strain in West Virginia very soon.”

Dr. Stewart said the three vaccines available also fight against the variant.

“It does appear that the vaccines that we have available are effective against it as well as using monoclonal therapies and other therapies against COVID-19. It does appear that is effective as well,” Stewart said.

With COVID-19 numbers increasing across the Mountain State, Stewart reminds people of the importance of getting vaccinated when it is your turn. She said in Fayette County they are about half way to herd immunity.

“I think the only way that we’re going to combat this and really try and get lives back as we once knew it, is to get people vaccinated. We need to have, they are estimating about 80% of our population vaccinated,” Stewart said.

As of Thursday, March 25, 2021 Fayette County administered more than 18,000 total doses.