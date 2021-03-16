Local economic professor explains how stimulus checks will help economy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The third stimulus package was approved last week which includes another stimulus check for American. This check will be $1,400.

It is more than just money in your bank account. Assistant Economic Professor at WVU Tech, Dr. Josh Price, said these checks also work to boost the economy.

“The idea there is we extend this money to individuals and they go out and spend it, and by spending, it provides money to businesses and to whoever are their employees and then we just go through this great cycle of now employees have more money that they can spend,” Price said.

To see if you are eligible for the stimulus check and when it will be in your bank account, visit the IRS website.