Breaking News
Pentagon confirms Iran launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” at targets hosting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq
Closings
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

Local expert explains how honey bees survive during winter weather conditions

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Honey bees can be heard buzzing around flowers in warmer months seeking nectar to produce honey. However, owner of Wills Beekeeping & Homebrewing Supplies, Daris Wills, said most of this hard work is so they will not starve in the winter.

“The bees…what they typically do is work all summer long and work up into part of the fall to do nothing but store honey,” Wills added.

Stated simply, in the winter honey bees must stay warm and must have food to survive. To insulate the colony as outside temperatures drop, the honey bee workers form a cluster around the queen to keep them warm.

“They form a large cluster and they’re vibrating,” Wills said. “As they vibrate they build temperatures up close to 50 degrees on the outside and a scorching 90 degrees in the inside that which takes a lot of energy. “

If the colony exhausts its supply of honey, it may freeze to death before spring, which is why beekeepers, like Wills, keep their food supply coming.

“Typically, I use a dry feed like a sugar patty or sugar cake for the bees in the winter,” Wills said.

While it is more of a hustle to survive, some interesting facts to note: honey bees live longer in winter months, up to four to six months instead of the typical four to six weeks.

Wills also said people may catch them taking a bathroom break on days where temperatures are not so frigid.

“The bees are kinda coming out and flying all over you can see brown spots on the snow and they’re using the restroom and they’re called cleansing flights,” Wills said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Suspect in Princeton drive by shooting arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in Princeton drive by shooting arrested"

Snow causes headaches for drivers in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow causes headaches for drivers in Greenbrier County"

Winter weather caused headaches for drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter weather caused headaches for drivers"

New water station installed at Fayette County Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "New water station installed at Fayette County Library"

Heavy snow falls across the area on Tuesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy snow falls across the area on Tuesday morning"

Winter Weather Desk Update - 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Weather Desk Update - 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020"