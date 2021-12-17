Local family collecting water, canned goods to send to Kentucky

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS ) — One local family with a history of giving back to others is turning their attention to Kentucky.

John Harris and his family helped raise money for Izzy Barnes, a three year old fighting Leukemia in September of 2020. Now, they want to help families trying to recover for deadly tornadoes in Kentucky.

The Harris family is taking donations of water and canned food. Harris said he just wants to pay it forward.

“The flood was horrible here. Yo see everybody come in and just help people that they didn’t even know, it was great. To be able to go do the same thing and return the favor, it’s what God tells you to do,” Harris said.

If you would like to donate, you can contact John Harris directly at 304-646-4840. Donations will leave for Kentucky Monday, December 27, 2021.