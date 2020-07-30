Local family talks back to school shopping in middle of pandemic

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice announced schools can open on September 8, 2020.

Parents have the option to send their children to school or have them learn virtually. Adrian Ayersman is a mother who said she is debating these options for her own children.

“I haven’t actually decided on if we’ll send her back to school or if we’re going to try the virtual school option,” Ayersman said.

Ayersman said regardless of the choice, shopping for her children this school year is very different. Gone are the days of strolling through every store possible for items.

“So I find that a lot more online shopping is a must,” Ayersman said.

What is Adrian shopping for this year? It is not the typical clothes or notebook.

“Go with pencil boxes that are a bit easier to sanitize. I’m going to make sure that they have bookbags that are going to withstand more of the spraying down, as well as being able to take a good washing,” Ayersman said.

This new back to school list includes proper sanitary and safety measures. Ayersman’s daughter, Danika, said she will head back to school in style.

“Well I’m going to get a mask that has a mermaid on it and says Mermaids are Born in January,” Danika said.