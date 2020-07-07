Local farm open for blueberry season

RENICK, WV (WVNS) — White Oak Farm is open for blueberry picking in Renick, Greenbrier County.

Changes were made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buckets, as well as the bathrooms and sales area, will be cleaned and sanitized more frequently. Shelters are also not available for customers to use as waiting areas. Since the farm is outdoors, people are not required to wear a mask, but they are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines while picking.

Max Robinson, the owner of White Oak Farm, said the buckets are lines with bags for people to easily take out.

“Well it’s $2.20 a pound. We’ll give people a paint bucket, which is a gallon bucket with about an inch on top so it doesn’t spill. If you fill it up, it’s about $13, but we’re just going to weigh what you put in the bucket and it’s got a bag liner inside, so you just take that bag with you,” Robinson explained.



The farm is also increasing the amount of berries they already picked for people to buy. Customers can order by phone or email, and pick their berries up without leaving their car.

Order blueberries over the phone by calling (304) 497-3577, or email: whiteoakberryfarm@gmail.com.

