Local farm utilizes local greenery in wreath making

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As we get closer to Christmas, many families will start to hang wreaths on their front doors. But not many think who make those wreaths every season.

West Farm in Lewisburg makes wreaths every year for families around the holidays. Co-owner Pam West said the greenery used on their wreaths is all cut down locally.

“We spray them with a natural product for landscape material, which helps retain the moisture in the needles,” West said. “Even people who purchase one before Thanksgiving, it’ll last well into January.”

West said one of her customers told her their wreath lasted until after Valentine’s Day.

