Local farmer selling produce at The Dish Cafe

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — A local farmer is getting to sell her produce in the parking lot of a local restaurant. Sandy Kelly is a farmer who sold her produce at the Dish Café for years. This year, restaurant staff are allowing her to sell her produce in the parking lot.

Kelly said people can select from several varieties of organic vegetables.

“Right now, I have tomatoes and peppers and eggplants,” Kelly said. “As the weeks go on, I’m going to have more peppers and less tomatoes because my tomatoes are kind of on the way out.”

Kelly is at The Dish Cafe every Tuesday afternoon.