Local fire department partnering with university to provide fire school

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Volunteer Firefighters lead busy lives, which can often lead to insufficient training time. That is why the Athens Volunteer Fire Department and Concord University are partnering to provide volunteer firefighters with a fire school.

The school will provide firefighters a chance to receive concentrated training on their schedule. Lt. Benjamin Holden said the school is in place to better equip local firefighters for handling situations, ranging from hazmat to high-angle road rescues.

“Anything from leadership to just increasing their skills. We’ll be holding extrication training, work rescue, all kinds of just technical level events,” Holden explained.

Concord will provide classroom space for the firefighters. Classes will be in June and run for two weeks. Call the Athens VFD for more information and how to sign up at (304) 384-7333.

