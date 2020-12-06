Local firefighter warns people of the dangers of carbon monoxide

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–As the weather continues to get colder, people are starting to kick on their heaters or pre-start their cars in the morning. Firefighters with the Beckley Fire Department want to remind people of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless chemical that could be deadly if inhaled. Beckley Firefighter Jeremy Fox recommends warming your car up with the garage door open to avoid any carbon monoxide from coming into the house.

“If you are warming up your car they best thing to is to pull it out of any sort of enclosure that you are going to be occupying, to park in the driveway turn it on and to warm it up there is the best solution,” Fox said. “If you can’t do that, make sure the space is ventilated so have the garage door open, and make sure the air can flow in.”

Fox said if you start to feel dizzy or nauseous inside your home, to go outside. If your symptoms start go away once you leave the house, that is a sign you may have carbon monoxide poison.

Fox recommends that people in that situation should immediately call 911.