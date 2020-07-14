Local firefighters discuss ways they beat the summertime heat

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It takes a lot to put out a fire and Princeton Firefighter, Brandon Meadows, said that includes heavy work attire.

“Our gear adds up, just our gear and airpack is maybe 30-40 pounds,” Meadows said.

Meadows said their work attire consists of multiple layers. Those layers tend to add up in the summer heat. Meadows said they have find ways to stay cool.

“With it being so hot, we try to limit how long we’re working. We set up a rehab section so once you’re working for so long, you basically take a break, take your gear off, drink water,” Meadows said.

He said they even hose off and use a personalized fan to help stay cool.

“Fill the bucket up with water and this will pump the water from the bucket, and there’s actually small ports on the side where it will spray the mist out,” Meadows said.

Meadows said these tips help keep them healthy and safe while working to save the lives of others.