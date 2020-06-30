Local fireworks vendors seeing an increase in sales

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – There is an increase in sales for locally owned fireworks vendors, and COVID-19 is playing a part in the surge.

One of these vendors recently opened for business off of Harper Road in Beckley.​ Although this is his first year running a firework tent, operator, Josh Milam, said he is receiving more traffic than vendors usually see.

Since opening four days ago, Milam earned more than $10,000 in profit. He said this is not even their busiest time of the year.

“Sales have been pretty spectacular, and I think it’s due to COVID-19. A lot of people have been inside for so many months, it’s kinda nice for people to get out and let off some steam. We just started, but business has been phenomenal,” said Milam.

Milam said his busiest time of the year is from July 1, up until Independence Day, so he may see an even bigger increase in sales. Milam also said he believes the uncertainty of cities having professional firework displays played a part in the increase in sales.

“I think that is having a lot to do with it. The back and forth especially with the Beckley fireworks has definitely had a lot more people coming out and buying fireworks than usual,​” said Milam.