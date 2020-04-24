Local first responders organizing appreciation parade for healthcare workers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local first responders are planning a big celebration for our healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

The Raleigh County Firefighters Association, along with neighboring fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies, will conduct a drive-thru appreciation parade on Friday, May 1, 2020. First responders will parade past Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Chief Tim Zutaut with the Mabscott Volunteer Fire Department said this is just one way they can show their appreciation to those dealing with the worst of this pandemic.

“We just want to show our appreciation for what they’ve done and what they’ve stood for. Let them know that we stand right with them,” Zutaut said.

The lineup will being at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center parking lot at 4 p.m. on May 1. The parade will start at 5 pm. There will be two different parades going to each hospital.

