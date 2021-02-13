Local florist discusses how busy they are during Valentine’s Day

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Chocolates, teddy bears, or even a bouquet of flowers are staples of the Valentine’s Day holiday.

Aston Critchley is the owner of Bessie Floral Designs in Fayette County.

“This season has been a little bit busier than expected, just because of everything that has been going on with the pandemic folks are really taking advantage of getting the floral arrangement for their significant others or their friends and family,” Critchley said.

Employees are hard at work getting arrangements done for people. Critchley said they started getting busy the Thursday before Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day is one of the peak seasons for us,” Critchley said.

She said the pandemic changed the way the business operates. However, Critchley stated they still allow people to walk up and place an order.

“We have definitely seen fewer walk ins just because of the social distancing measures, as far as that goes delivery has been a great way for us to increase our product sales because we are able to drop off without having face to face contact,” Critchley continued.

Spreading the love one flower at a time.