Local food pantries in need this Holiday season

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — More people rely on food pantries this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ronceverte Food Pantry is just one organization preparing to serve many struggling families this year. State Senator Stephen Baldwin said just last weekend, the Ronceverte Food Pantry saw more than 100 people in need of food.

“Food pantries have really taken a hit over the past year,” Baldwin said. “The pandemics been really hard of them because folks have had uncertainties about their jobs. They’ve had financial stresses they haven’t had in the past and they’ve had to rely more on food pantries.”

With Thanksgiving a little more than a week away, food pantries need help gathering food to give away for the Holiday season.

“Generally, they have pretty good access to canned foods but, they don’t always have very good access to fresh foods, or meats, vegetables, breads, that kind of thing,” Baldwin said.

Members of the Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, where Baldwin is a Pastor, came together and donated 80 turkeys to help feed families in need this Thanksgiving.

Baldwin said food pantries are important in the community. Many resources for low income families, like food stamps, don’t always cover essential needs such as cleaning supplies, which can be found at your local food pantry.