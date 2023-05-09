GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and local businesses are giving back to the hardworking teachers of Southern West Virginia.

Sunny Side Food Trailer was at Ghent Elementary School on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, serving up hot breakfast, all for free. Part Owner, Philip Lilly, said God has been great to them, and they wanted to pay it forward to a school that holds a special place in their hearts.

“We always appreciate what teachers do for us. My mother taught at this school, she was here for 36 years and retired about 8 years ago,” Lilly said. “I went to school here; I always enjoyed this school in particular.”

Teachers were treated to breakfast sandwiches and juice, coffee or hot chocolate to start their day.