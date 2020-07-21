Local forester to lead the WV Division of Forestry

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A new leader is taking the helm at the West Virginia Division of Forestry. Tom Cover will be leading the organization as the new director.

Cover has 44 years of experience in the wood industry. Most recently he was the Regional Forester for Region 4 in West Virginia. That covers the southeastern counties, including Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming Counties.

“I’m really looking forward to the position and the challenge that comes with it,” Cover said. “I’m proud of what Forestry has accomplished and want to see it continue to grow.”

A graduate of Potomac State College and West Virginia University, Cover worked for Allegheny Wood Products and Georgia Pacific. He said he wants to meed with state foresters and assess current and upcoming projects.

The Director of the Division of Forestry position has been open since the death the Barry Cook in May.