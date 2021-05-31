Local girl builds skeet field in backyard, hosts open house

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, one local girl built the field of her dreams in her backyard.

Makayla Scott is a world record holding shotgun shooter. She said there are not many opportunities for people to learn how to shoot in Greenbrier County, let alone her area of White Sulphur Springs.

Because of this, she and several of her sponsors got together and built a skeet field in her backyard called the Field of Dreams. She said this weekend, the Field of Dreams will host a competition and an open house.

“I’m really wanting to spread what the shooting sport has done for me to local kids and local people,” Scott said. “Youth and adults can come compete and shoot, even if you don’t want to shoot, you can just come and see what it’s all about.”

The competition starts this Friday, June 4, 2021. The cost is $15 for kids under 17, and $30 for people 18 and older. The open house will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.