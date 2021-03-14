Local Girl Scout Troops try to make the world a better place

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local organization is working hard to make the world a better place.

This past week, Girl Scout Troops in Raleigh County celebrated Girl Scout week. To end the celebrations, they decided to plant a tree at Dry Hill Prosperity Park.

Daniella Fragile is a senior Girl Scout. She said if the Founder of the Girls Scouts Juliette Gordon Low was still here she would be very proud of what they are doing.

“She would respond very well because her vision was to show girls that we can do anything that we put our minds to it,” Fragile said.

The girls planted a sapling tree. If you are interested in signing your daughter up for the girl scouts, you can head to their website.

