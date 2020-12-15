Local Gold Star Mothers remember sons and daughters

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of special West Virginia women gathered at the Beckley VA Medical Center to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. For the second year in a row, the Gold Star Mothers Association decorated the the Gold Star Christmas Tree in the lobby of the medical center.

President Shirley White said they started this as a way to remember all of those who lost their lives while serving in the United States military.

“We are saying, somebody is going to be looking at these stars where we have our pictures, somebody is gong to be looking at these names, somebody is going to stop and say our son or daughter’s name and that is what we want, we want our children to be remembered,” White said.

The Gold Star Mothers Association is an organization made up of mothers who lost a son or daughter who served. White said it is great to have other mothers who know what she has experienced.

“A lot of times when your with friends it’s like they don’t know what to say to you,” White said. “So when we are in this situation or this environment, we feel free to talk about our children.”

For Sara Yoke, this tree is a way to remember friends she lost, especially around the holiday season.

“It’s really special to know that they’re being recognized and honored,” Yoke said. “It makes this Christmas time without them a little bit easier knowing that they are being remembered in such a special way.”

The organization has five trees across the Mountain State to remember all the West Virginia veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.