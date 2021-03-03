Local GOP candidate opens several new offices in Tazewell County

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — A local GOP candidate in Virginia focuses his efforts on accessibility. Travis Hackworth is the GOP candidate for the 38th district of Virginia State Senate.

To be more accessible, Hackworth is opening three offices in Tazewell County: the main office in Richlands, one in Tazewell, one in Norton, and the other in Pulaski. He said all offices will be staffed throughout the week, and he will be in and out of all three locations to best serve the community.

“I think it’s very important for people to feel like they can come in. They can sit down. There’s not an air of maybe sophistication. It’s just a normal person. I’ve been in the community here for 20 some years, I know a lot of people and one of things I pride myself on is making people feel comfortable coming in and talking to me,” said Hackworth.



Hackworth said the new offices will not cost taxpayers a dime. The offices are being paid through stipends. They will open at the beginning of April 2021.