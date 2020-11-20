Local grocery store gears up for Thanksgiving

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Jackie Phillips, manager with Cornerstone IGA in Daniels, said they are preparing for those who are staying home this Thanksgiving.

Phillips said they are trying to stock up on everyone’s favorite items. The busiest day for them is supposed to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as people go to the store for last-minute shopping.

“Right now, we’re trying to do the stuffing and the gravy and the sweet potatoes and stuff like that,” Phillips said.

Phillips said they are also working to stay on top of canned goods, paper products, and more in case those items become scarce again with COVID-19 cases on the rise in our area.