Local grocery stores prepare for possible paper product shortage

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)- Local grocery stores are preparing for another possible paper product shortage.

Matt Cutlip, Manager at Cornerstone IGA in Fairlea, said they’re seeing an increase in demand for paper towels.

Cutlip said they are now working to make sure people don’t go without these essential items. Right now, they do not think the shortage will be as bad as it was in the spring.

“I don’t think it will be that extreme. I mean it’s still available. It’s just that it might not be what you want but there is options available,” Cutlip said.

Cutlip said he encourages people to only take what they need during these times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
WVNS 59News