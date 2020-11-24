Local grocery stores prepare for possible paper product shortage

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)- Local grocery stores are preparing for another possible paper product shortage.

Matt Cutlip, Manager at Cornerstone IGA in Fairlea, said they’re seeing an increase in demand for paper towels.

Cutlip said they are now working to make sure people don’t go without these essential items. Right now, they do not think the shortage will be as bad as it was in the spring.

“I don’t think it will be that extreme. I mean it’s still available. It’s just that it might not be what you want but there is options available,” Cutlip said.

Cutlip said he encourages people to only take what they need during these times.