Local grocery stores prepare for Thanksgiving meal shopping

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Some shoppers wait until the last minute to get the items they need for their holiday feast, and this year is no different.

Steve Remines is a manager at Grant’s Supermarket. He said Grant’s locations all over the area are stocked up and ready to serve the community. He said so far, their stock is holding steady, but he has noticed less shoppers getting their goods early. Remines said they made sure to stock up on Thanksgiving favorites.

“We stocked up on sweet potatoes, green beans as well as some extra turkeys to fill up with, but right now we’re doing pretty good,” Remines said.

Grant’s Supermarket will be closed Thanksgiving Day and reopen Friday, November 27, 2020.