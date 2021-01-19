Local group in Greenbrier County is giving back to Frontline workers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A group in Greenbrier County is giving back to frontline workers.

The Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s club spent the day on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, collecting donations, not of money, but of items Frontline workers may need.

Damie Spencer is the Western End Delegate for the Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee. He was helping the group with collections.

Spencer said people donated things like N95 face masks, hand sanitizer, and snacks for frontline workers in the county to enjoy.

“We want to say thank you to the people who are fighting to help our relatives and our friends and family and our community to get through this illness,” Spencer said. “We’re just hoping we can all survive and make it through till we all get vaccinated.”

Spencer said they will start assembling the bags on Tuesday. He added they hope to deliver them by the end of this week.