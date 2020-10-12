Local groups hosts Trunk-or-Treat in Fayette County

Mt. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A local group in Fayette county wants to make sure kids have a great Halloween experience. Members of Harmony for Hope will host a trunk-or-treat on Halloween.

The event will be held at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope. Because of COVID-19 concerns, trick or treating will look a lot different this year. Carrie Kidd, the Founding Executive Director of Harmony of Hope, said they want to make sure kids can still enjoy this holiday.

“We found safe alternative methods to be able to distribute candy, and also face masks and hand sanitizer, and just to be able to give them somewhat a traditional Halloween,” Kidd explained.

The trunk-or-treat will be on October 31, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To sign up, visit their Facebook page.

