Local hair salon provides winter coats for those in need

BECKLY, WV (WVNS) — One local business is helping people stay warm during the cold winter months.

City Slickers in Beckley is putting winter coats outside of its salon for people in need. Employees and their clients have been collecting coats for the last several years.

Angela Cook, the Co-Owner of City Slickers, said the jackets are there for anyone who may need them.

“We also take throws or blankets. If you put those on a pants hanger and clip them and hang them out here, because if there is someone out there on the street and they might want a blanket they can hang onto also,” Cook said.

City Slickers will keep the jackets hanging outside until the temperatures begin to warm up.