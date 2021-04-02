Local health department wary of Easter holiday traveling

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department weighs in on Easter weekend travel. The CDC said those fully vaccinated can travel safely in the US.



However, with the Easter holiday coming up, local health departments are concerned. Roger Topping, Director of the Mercer County Health Department, said it’s the choice of the person to go out and about. If you choose to travel this holiday weekend, Topping said guidelines still need to be followed.

“This Easter holiday, it’s a religious holiday. Personal preference about being with your family and loved ones. People will be going to church perhaps for the first time all year, perhaps for the first time in over a year. Still need to be cautious, we need to wear our masks and social distance,” said Topping.

Topping said he is not terribly concerned of a huge spike following Easter if people continue to get vaccinated.