Local health leader raising concerns surrounding upcoming WVU football game

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Thousands of people will head to Mountaineer Field as a long-time rivalry game returns. The WVU Mountaineers will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies Saturday, September 18, 2021 and some local health leaders are raising concerns.

Dr. Anita Stewart works with the Fayette County Health Department. She said West Virginia is at its worst since the start of the pandemic when it comes to hospitalizations.

“We have the highest number of cases in the hospital. We have had over 900 cases in the hospital today (Friday). Our healthcare system is near collapse. It is at capacity, in crisis mode,” Dr. Stewart said.

She said the best way to protect yourself from the virus is to watch the game at home; however, if you are still heading to the game, she provided these tips.

“If you are vaccinated, I would still consider masking up in the in crowded areas, like in the stands or during the tailgate, and trying your best to social distance and staying with the people that you traveled with,” Dr. Stewart explained.

Dr. Stewart said her main concern is how many people may come back to the area with the virus.

“It’s extremely worrisome. We, right now, don’t have hospital beds, so not only is it the covid surge that has me concerned, but we don’t have beds to take care of people who may have car accidents, strokes, heart attacks,” Steward said.

Dr. Stewart also reminded people if they are feeling sick, get tested regardless of vaccination status.