Local health officials explain new CDC guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — More than 218,000 people are fully vaccinated in West Virginia.

On Monday, Mar. 8, 2021 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated.

Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart said they include a little more leeway for people visiting family and friends who are also fully vaccinated.

“I go to a home to visit, someone who has also been vaccinated that we can do that very safely without much concern without masks and without social distancing,” Stewart said. “So that means I can hug my grandma if I want which feels really good.”

Stewart said if you are around a single person who has yet to be vaccinated, and they are at low risk for complications, you can go without a mask. If more than one family is around another family, proper precautions should be taken.

“Now, if there is more than one family there, if there are larger groups, we would still encourage social distancing and mask wearing,” Stewart said.

With the nice weather starting to appear in the Mountain State, getting together outside would be a perfect way to get together.

“If you are outside there is always great ventilation outside, so you can very safely do things outdoors particularly with increases in vaccination rates and lower case numbers,” Stewart said.

Stewart wants to remind those who are fully vaccinated, they still need to take precautions when around people with compromised immune systems.