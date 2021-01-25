Local health officials explain new pre-registration website for vaccines

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — At 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine became a little easier for people in the mountain state.

Dr. Anita Stewart with the Fayette County Health Department said this website provides a way for people to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine online instead of over the phone.

“You will need a user name that they will create that is unique to them and a password, as well as a preferred method of communication whether that’s a phone call, a text message or an email,” Stewart said.

Once you register, you will be notified of vaccine events in your area.

“It will look at a radius around that event, so say we do an event at the Memorial building in Fayetteville, it will search a radius around that event for how ever many people that will need to be scheduled,” Stewart said. “And then it will send out an alert via either text, phone call or email to those patients to say can you be here at this time on this date for this event.”

Stewart said she hopes this will help organize how vaccines are given out and decrease the large call volume all health departments are experiencing.

“In local health departments and local federally qualified health centers, doctor offices there are only a certain amount of lines and a certain amount of people to answer phones,” Stewart said. “Everyone wants the vaccine which is a great thing, but sometimes it can be frustrating when your calling, calling, calling and not getting through when there is only a limited amount of vaccines.”

To pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit WVDHHR website or call 1-833-734-0965.